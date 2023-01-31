With the acquisition, the combined company aims to reach more than 75 million customers in over 100 countries.

The combined company will also expand its product and services portfolio to improve its vertical solutions.

Tarun Loomba, president and chief executive officer of Mitel, would serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company.

Business communications solutions provider, Mitel announced that the company aims to acquire Atos‘ Unify, the Unified Communications and Collaboration and Communication and Collaboration Services businesses of the Atos group. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and the consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies. The deal is expected to be closed in the second half of 2023.

More than 75 million users in over 100 countries

With the acquisition, the company aims to become one of the strongest providers in the Americas and Europe. Mitel and Unify are expected to reach more than 75 million users in over 100 countries along with a channel community that includes more than 5,500 global partners. By expanding its reach and organizational scale, the company expects to increase its global revenues and profitability.

After the acquisition, management team members will be selected from both companies during the closing period. Mitel’s president and chief executive officer Tarun Loomba will serve as president and chief executive officer of the company. The combined company’s operational scale, portfolio, geographic reach, go-to-market resources, and financial profile will be able to modernize the unified communications experience for customers faster and more effectively. Tarun Loomba, president and CEO of Mitel said,

« The UC industry today holds significant opportunities to grow through M&A, aligning well with Mitel’s strategy and expertise. The addition of Unify’s portfolio, partners and talent would significantly expand Mitel’s scale and offerings, enabling us together to offer customers even greater choice and flexibility throughout the lifecycle of their business communications. The value this deal creates for customers, partners, investors, and employees is exciting. Mitel and Unify’s channel partner communities represent a wealth of expertise available to guide customers forward as they aim to communicate and collaborate more effectively, particularly in this new world of hybrid work. Together, our portfolios and channel community would empower customers anywhere to leverage communications in ways that best support their needs and help them thrive. »