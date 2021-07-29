Mozilla is celebrating the first year anniversary of its VPN service. The company announced that since its launch, the service has expanded to seven countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland adding to 13 countries where Mozilla VPN is available. The service is also available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS platforms and accepts more payment choices from credit card, PayPal, or through Apple in-app purchases.

Divide and conquer apps

Mozilla also announced a new feature that allows users to divide the internet traffic and choose which apps they want to secure through an encrypted VPN tunnel, and which apps they want to connect to an open network. Mozilla also released the captive portal feature which allows users to join public Wi-Fi networks securely.

Mozilla also stated that the company has changed the prices, however, the users who signed up when we first launched last year can continue the $4.99 monthly subscription in six countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand. New customers in those six countries that subscribe after July 14 can get the same low cost by signing up for a 12-month subscription.

