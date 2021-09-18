Mozilla announced new advanced privacy features for its virtual private network, Mozilla VPN. New features include a Custom DNS server, which allows users to choose their DNS server that fits their needs. The feature can be found in Network Settings under Advanced DNS Settings. Users can choose from the default DNS server, enter their local DNS server, or choose from the recommended list of DNS servers available.

Multi-hop

Another feature added to the Mozilla VPN is Multi-hop, also known as doubling up the VPN because instead of using one VPN server you can use two VPN servers. When the Multi-hop feature is activated, the online activity will get routed a second time through an extra VPN server which is known as the exit server. The feature gives users two VPN servers which are known as the entry VPN server and the exit VPN server.

To turn on the Multi-hop feature, users can choose Multi-hop under the Location. Mozilla VPN allows users to choose their entry server location and exit server location. The exit server location will be the main VPN server. Two recent Multi-hop connections will also be listed allowing users to reuse them again.

