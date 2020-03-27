Namecheap has integrated Sedo MLS fast transfer. Sedo domains that are for sale were already listed on Namecheap but the purchase had to be completed on Sedo’s website. Now, Sedo domains can be purchased can be bought by the standard checkout procedure on the Namecheap and domains are transferred to customers’ Namecheap account. However, domain owners can’t opt-in their Namecheap domains in the Sedo MLS.

19 million domains

There are nearly 19 million domains listed for sale on the Sedo and more than 5 of them are opted-in to the transfer system. Namecheap, which is currently the seventh-largest registrar when it comes to .com domains registered, will boost the sales of Sedo MLS.