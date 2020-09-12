Domain registrar and online products and services provider unveiled a virtual class lesson aimed at students and online novices. The free YouTube video lesson covers everything someone would need to know to launch their first website. The company also stated that through Namecheap for Education’s NC.ME initiative, almost all students and teachers in the US are eligible for a free .me domain, web builder, and more.

Internet basics

The virtual class video is now available on the Namecheap YouTube channel. Namecheap also states that it is very important to understand the basic elements of the Internet to help better establish a digital online presence. Namecheap’s “The Internet Basics You Need to Launch Your First Website” covers three main aspects of websites:

Domains : What is a domain name? How does DNS work? What is a TLD?

Web hosting : What is web hosting? What are the different kinds of web hosting? How to pick the best web hosting for a website.

Online Security : What is an SSL Certificate? How to keep your website and its visitors safe!

