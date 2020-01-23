Valuable domain names will be sold in a live auction next week in Austin. Submissions for premium domain auction are now open.

RightOfTheDot will be conducting a live and online domain premium auction during NamesCon Global on January 30, 2020, in Austin, Texas. The auction starts at 4:30 pm on Thursday, January 30 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Austin. The live auction will end at 7:30 pm CST.

Pre-bidding has started on December

Pre-bidding for popular domains has started on December 1 and online auction will end on February 14. As a part of the pre-bidding activity, on January 27th, the final list that contains 125 premium names that will be selected from 600 domain names will also be published.

When we look at last years’ auctions, we can see big sales. For example, Lawn.com’s price is at $240,000, single.com’s price is at $290,00. The annual live domain name auction will be hosted on GoDaddy’s platform rather than NameJet. You can submit domain names for inclusion in the auction through ROTD’s website.

Source: 1