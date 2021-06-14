NetFoundry’s Agentless Zero Trust Networking is now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This provides agentless, zero trust, private networking between the providers’ Oracle Cloud regions and their customer sites.

Internet-optimized application delivery

Businesses can take advantage of Oracle services, such as Oracle Autonomous Database and Private Kubernetes API networking, without deploying infrastructure, and with stronger security and Internet-optimized performance.

Galeal Zino, Founder and CEO of NetFoundry, said,

“Some of the world’s top ISVs and SaaS providers host apps on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Their need for strong security, optimized performance and automation is opposed by the complexity of trying to bolt-on infrastructure to what should be a cloud-native experience. NetFoundry enables those providers to instead build-in zero trust, Internet-optimized application delivery, as code”.

The NetFoundry Secure Networking Platform includes both Zero Trust as a Service (ZTaaS) and SDN as a Service (SDNaaS) enabling app developers, ISVs, SaaS providers, enterprise IT, DevOps and NetOps to build insecure networking without building all the underlying functions. SDNaaS provides customers with Internet access to the NetFoundry Fabric, a global SDN providing optimized performance and zero trust application delivery.

NetFoundry open sourced the underlying Ziti zero-trust networking software to provide ultimate flexibility, investment protection and open source community innovation and support. NetFoundry also recently extended its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions to OCI. NetFoundry chose OCI due to its performance and agility. Several more solutions are currently in development.

