A World Intellectual Property Organization panelist has found fin-tech/cryptocurrency business Feev Holding B.V. guilty of reverse domain name hijacking.

UDRP was filed against the FEEV.com domain name at the World Intellectual Property Organization in November 2019. The company filed a cybersquatting complaint against Firas Dabboussi, who registered the domain name in 2002. UDRP decision was published yesterday about the case.

Feev Holding purchased the domain for $15,000

The panelist ruled this was, an “abuse of the administrative proceeding” and found it to be a case of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking. The panel also noted that it’s likely that the domain merely had a catchall email set up and that the domain owner didn’t set up email addresses related to Feev Holding’s representatives.

Feev Holding filed the case after it says that the domain owner reneged on an offer to sell the domain. It claims that it agreed to purchase the domain last year for $15,000. It also alleges that the domain owner set up email addresses that included two of Feev Holding’s representatives in the form of name @ feev.com.

