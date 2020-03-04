Netlify announced that it has raised $53 million in Series C funding to accelerate the development and adoption of its web development platform.

Netlify‘s Series C funding round was led by the EQT Ventures Fund with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins, as well as Preston-Werner Ventures. Netlify’s past investors include the founders of Figma, GitHub, Heroku, Slack, and Yelp, with a total of $97 million to date. Netlify announced that after the funding, Netlify will accelerate the development and adoption of its web development platform based on Git workflows and the modern JAMstack web architecture it pioneered.

800,000 developers and businesses

Netlify’s web development platform is embraced by 800,000 developers and businesses to empower their development teams to build, deploy and iterate websites at a much faster pace than with traditional tools and architectures. Mathias Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify said,