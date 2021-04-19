Vapor IO and VMware announced the Open Grid Alliance (OGA), an industry alliance that will define and accelerate the Open Grid, an evolutionary rearchitecting of the Internet. With this alliance, they will work to evolve the Internet to be a global, shared platform that distributes compute, data, and intelligence to when and where it is needed, on demand.

Rearchitecting the Internet for tomorrow’s world

Today’s internet needs to be evolved with new architectures that enable the rapid deployment of workloads and services to the right locations and delivered at the right price, preferably at the global scale. Therefore, the OGA’s main goal is to rearchitect the Internet for tomorrow’s real-time immersive, intelligent world. Dell Technologies, DriveNets, MobiledgeX, and PacketFabric will join Vapor IO and VMware as founding members.

Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of edge infrastructure company Vapor IO, said,

“The Internet was built from the core out. Now we need to rebuild it from the edge in. The alliance will accelerate a decades-long journey of innovation at all levels of the stack, from fiber optics to workload automation. We want to align thought leaders, technologies and investments to bring forth applications that simply cannot be delivered on the Internet we have today. The Open Grid is for everybody; it will only emerge from deep industry collaborations, and that’s why we formed the Open Grid Alliance.”

“The Open Grid combines all the necessary components to support the next generation of applications. It is the purposeful integration of hardware, software, networking, and infrastructure technologies to support the next generation of emerging applications,” according to OGA’s manifesto.

The Open Grid Alliance (OGA) brings together leaders from multiple industries and disciplines, leveraging domain expertise that spans the entire stack, encompassing the physical infrastructure as well as the software-driven networking, virtualization, automation, and application layers.

Defining key principles for the Open Grid

As part of its charter, the OGA will embrace technologies that distribute the economics and flexibility of the cloud through the network edge all the way to end-users. This move enables to build of new classes of applications that support billions of intelligent devices, the data that they generate, and the new networking infrastructure that underpins their seamless operation.

The OGA will define key principles for the Open Grid and identify interoperable technologies that adhere to those principles. It will document how these technologies will impact cloud providers, developers, vendors, communication service providers (CSPs), internet service providers (ISPs), and end users. The OGA will promote collaboration and open architectures that will enable the dynamic geo-distribution of workloads.

