Firefox announced a new partnership with NextDNS to provide Firefox users with private and secure encrypted DNS services through its Trusted Recursive Resolver Program.

NextDNS became Firefox’s second DoH option privacy feature. The first one is Cloudflare. DoH aims to protect that same browsing activity from interception, manipulation, and collection in the middle of the network. TRR program requires DoH resolvers to only collect data for the purposes of running the service and don’t keep it for longer than 24 hours, publish a privacy policy and not to block, modify, or censor websites unless required to by the law.

Trusted Recursive Resolver program

Eric Rescorla, Firefox CTO said:

“For most users, it’s very hard to know where their DNS requests go and what the resolver is doing with them. Firefox’s Trusted Recursive Resolver program allows Mozilla to negotiate with providers on your behalf and require that they have strong privacy policies before handling your DNS data. We’re excited to have NextDNS partner with us in our work to put people back in control of their data and privacy online.”

Romain Cointepas, Co-founder, NextDNS said:

“We applaud Mozilla’s leading stance on privacy and we are proud to partner with them to offer the choice of a modern, fast and no-logs trusted DNS resolver to the Firefox community.”

Source: 1