The flaw found in the NordVPN’s payment platform, allows unauthorized attackers to access sensitive user information including users’ email addresses, payment method and URL, currency, the amount paid and which product they paid for. The flaw discovered by an Hackerone user with $1,000 bounty and assigned a high severity score.

HTTP POST request

The flaw can be exploited by sending an HTTP POST request to the platform. The attacker could reach users’ information by changing the “id” and “user_id” numbers. HackerOne user dakitu has been rewarded $1,000 reward by the NordVPN and the flaw is now patched by the company. NordVPN didn’t make any statement if any user data was stolen by this method or not.