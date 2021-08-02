Application traffic intelligence and automation company, NS1 announced an integration with Designate, a multi-tenant DNS-as-a-Service for OpenStack. It allows users to deploy, configure, and orchestrate NS1’s Managed DNS and Enterprise DDI services from the OpenStack platform.

Power of application traffic intelligence and automation

With the integration, NS1 became the first company to bring the power of application traffic intelligence and automation to open source private clouds, substantially improving application delivery and connectivity. NS1’s solutions integrate seamlessly into OpenStack workflows, which allows users to orchestrate application traffic and cloud workloads dynamically. Sanjay Ramnath, vice president of products at NS1 said,

“Customers that use OpenStack as their cloud computing environment need highly reliable, scalable DNS and network services. With NS1’s intelligent and automated application traffic steering solutions, these teams gain powerful automation and orchestration capabilities that drive greater IT efficiency and make it simple to balance application delivery performance, capacity, and cost.”

