Application traffic intelligence and automation company, NS1 unveiled Traffic Analysis Dashboards for its Pulsar Active Traffic Steering solution. The interactive dashboards make it simple and intuitive to monitor and optimize application delivery across multi-cloud, multi-CDN, and edge environments, enabling performance optimization with real-time metrics about availability, latency, and traffic distribution.

Improve performance, increase availability, and reduce costs

Pulsar Active Traffic Steering makes application delivery in diverse, distributed environments highly observable and consistently performant by collecting and analyzing real user monitoring data and then taking action to dynamically and automatically steer traffic over DNS or via HTTP decision endpoint for better application experiences. It also provides insights into the data used to make decisions and how Pulsar actioned that data.

Pulsar Active Traffic Steering’s capabilities offer better observability and control for administrators, allowing them to intelligently tune their traffic steering policies to optimize for performance, availability, and cost savings. Sanjay Ramnath, vice president of products at NS1 said,

“Internet and network conditions can change constantly and unpredictably, which makes it difficult to deliver consistent, superior user experiences. Pulsar solves this challenge by acting on real-time data to optimize for performance and cost at scale. Pulsar’s decisions are now displayed along with deep insights in traffic analysis dashboards, improving visibility into network conditions and making Pulsar data more actionable.”

