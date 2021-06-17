Application traffic intelligence and automation company, NS1 announced the launch of a new group that aims to focus on innovation in the foundational technologies. NS1 Labs also focuses on addressing future challenges in application delivery and edge networking. NS1 Labs is supported by engineers and focuses on creating solutions for modern internet connectivity and advancing industry knowledge.

Open-source projects

The new team will innovate on existing open-source projects, including pktvisor and Flamethrower and also rethink edge network observability. According to the announcement, NS1 Labs is developing a dynamic edge observability platform, Orb. It aims to help users understand networks, distributed applications, and traffic flows in real-time. The open-source project will preview on June 24 during INS1GHTS 2021 event.

The company also appointed Jeremy Stretch as the distinguished engineer, who is the creator and lead maintainer of NetBox. Prior to his career at NS1, he worked as the lead network developer at DigitalOcean. Kris Beevers, Co-Founder and CEO of NS1 said,

“Our industry is evolving rapidly to keep up with the demands of our connected world. The NS1 Labs team looks at emerging challenges in application delivery and edge networking, investigating potential solutions, and creating new technologies that will break down barriers to industry-wide innovation and help to build a better digital future.”

