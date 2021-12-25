Application traffic intelligence and automation company, NS1 unveiled its new offering that mitigates user impact in the event of outages. The bundle includes managed and dedicated DNS solutions, proprietary Filter Chain technology, and data-driven automation capabilities to offer reliability and resiliency for critical systems and applications.

Eliminates downtime and performance fluctuations

The new solution can mitigate outages and provides teams with the leverage and capabilities necessary to dynamically route around problems during provider outages or DDoS attacks before users are impacted. With its Managed DNS and Dedicated DNS, the solution offers DNS redundancy and failover.

NS1’s Filter Chain technology’s dynamic traffic steering allows teams to route traffic among multiple clouds or CDNs to accommodate traffic spikes or divert traffic to available resources in the event a provider is experiencing problems. The solution shields users from outages and localized network events that would cause business operation interruptions. Kris Beevers, CEO of NS1 said,

« Internet infrastructure can be unpredictable, especially in the wake of a global pandemic that continues to drive unprecedented traffic and network congestion. Organizations are reliant on consistent connectivity and performance to ensure that systems and applications remain functional and that business moves forward. With NS1, companies gain peace of mind, knowing that in the event of an outage, they have the technology in place to keep systems and applications resilient. »

See more Network/Internet News