A collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure, OCP announced that its 2020 Virtual Summit and Future Technologies Symposium taking place online May 12-15. The Summit and Symposium moved online due to the coronavirus crisis.
Interactive format
The OCP Virtual Summit will be an interactive format that incorporates all of the key components of the Global Summit, including Keynotes, Expo Hall Talks, Executive Tracks, and Engineering workshops. The online event will also offer virtual Q&A, panel discussions, one-on-one connections with attendees, exhibitors and sponsors. Registration for the virtual event is free and open to executives, engineers, technology architects, adopters and more from all over the world to practice social distancing while engaging in valuable networking and educational opportunities.
Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer at the Open Compute Project Foundation said,
“OCP has worked tirelessly to shift our major event from live to virtual in a matter of weeks, which is no easy task. We are thrilled our virtual 3D interactive event will be able to reach an even larger global audience while providing the high-caliber networking, education and collaboration opportunities our valued attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors are accustomed to.”
