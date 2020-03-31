OneWeb announced that the company has filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. According to the statement, the company intends to use these proceedings to pursue a sale of its business in order to maximize the value of the company. OneWeb also stated that since the beginning of 2020, the company engaged in advanced negotiations regarding the investment that would fully fund the Company through its deployment and commercial launch. While the Company was close to obtaining financing, the process did not progress because of the financial impact and market turbulence related to the spread of COVID-19.

Economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis

