The low Earth orbit satellite communications company, OneWeb announced that the company and SpaceX entered into an agreement, allowing the company to resume satellite launches. The company decided to suspend its operations in Russia after the Ukrainian invasion has started. Terms of the agreement with SpaceX are confidential.

First launch in 2022

The company stated that the first launch is expected to happen in 2022 and it will add to the company’s total in-orbit constellation that currently stands at 428 satellites or 66% of the fleet. The network of satellites will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

Demand for OneWeb’s broadband connectivity services has continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, and governments worldwide. OneWeb has activated service with its network at the 50th parallel and above, and early partners are initiating service. Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb said,

« We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space. With these launch plans in place, we’re on track to finish building out our full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity around the globe. »