Optus announced the three names who appointed to its leadership team. Kate Aitken appointed as Vice President, Human Resources in August responsible for end-to-end HR at Optus and aligning HR initiatives across the Singtel Group. Aitken has HR and financial services experiences, serving in a number of senior regional and global Human Resources and business roles at Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and Westpac. Prior to this, she was General Manager of Rewards, Culture and Capability at Westpac. Libby Roy has joined Optus as Managing Director SMB. Libby will be responsible for driving sales, product development, marketing, service delivery and operations. Previously, he was PayPal’s Managing Director in Australia.

Three new names

Poppy Fassos has appointed as Head of Business Risk Management, responsible for Business Risk Management for Consumer Australia. She will assist the business to manage its risk and compliance responsibilities while balancing customer and business needs. Fassos has experience in risk management, strategy and transformation, corporate affairs, and marketing and was most recently at NBN Co Australia.