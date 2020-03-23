Most of the technology companies are taking measures against the coronavirus outbreak. But it is still unclear why Oracle registered hundreds of domains which includes popular keywords related to the coronavirus and its own brand, and even typos. Domains are registered on March 19 and March 20. Some of the registered domains are, c19oracle.com, co-19-oracle.com, chinavirusoracle.com. Most of the registered domains are also includes typo versions, such as co19-orace.com, co19-oracoe.com, and ofaclecovid19.com.

Around 400 domains

Oracle also published a post about their commitment to their and their strategy during the outbreak. But the company didn’t share any information about the 400 domains they registered. Oracle stated,