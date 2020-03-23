Most of the technology companies are taking measures against the coronavirus outbreak. But it is still unclear why Oracle registered hundreds of domains which includes popular keywords related to the coronavirus and its own brand, and even typos. Domains are registered on March 19 and March 20. Some of the registered domains are, c19oracle.com, co-19-oracle.com, chinavirusoracle.com. Most of the registered domains are also includes typo versions, such as co19-orace.com, co19-oracoe.com, and ofaclecovid19.com.
Around 400 domains
Oracle also published a post about their commitment to their and their strategy during the outbreak. But the company didn’t share any information about the 400 domains they registered. Oracle stated,
“We realize that in this time of crisis, it is critical that we make it possible for you to continue your operations and help you respond to the unique demands that you may be facing. We have been in business for decades doing the most mission critical work that helps telcos keep people connected, retailers provide food and other necessities, hospitals provide care, airlines ensure travel, banks help people access funds, insurers provide benefits, governments keep people safe and informed, utilities keep everyone’s power on, along with many other critical functions. We want you to know that at this important time, you can count on us to be there to support your business.”
