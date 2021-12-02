On-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core provider, PacketFabric announced the release of the industry’s first 100 Gbps. PacketFabric now supports inter-region and multi-cloud routing across North America and EMEA. The new solution allows users to provision Cloud Router instances on-demand via the PacketFabric portal and API.

100G connectivity across North America and EMEA

PacketFabric’s Cloud Router connects geographical regions within a single provider. Cloud Router also supports connections for different cloud service providers, including AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM, and Oracle.

Additionally, Cloud Router can connect virtual circuits to PacketFabric’s hundreds of points of presence in various global colocation data centers. It is deployed as a set of distributed virtual routing resources across the company’s global network backbone. Anna Claiborne, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer of PacketFabric said,

« Enterprises that are scaling their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure globally need connectivity that matches that scale. What they don’t need are high latency, low bandwidth, non-resilient routing choke points that put their whole architecture at risk. PacketFabric Cloud Router is the only global multi-cloud routing that can connect colocation, cloud providers and headquarters at 100G in a couple clicks. Welcome to the future. »

