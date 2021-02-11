Innovator of on-demand connectivity for enterprise customers, PacketFabric announced a strategic partnership with a provider of global high bandwidth connectivity solutions, Colt Technology Services. With the partnership, Colt’s On Demand offering will be directly integrated with PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service platform. Thus, it enables PacketFabric customers to benefit from network connectivity to 100 key data center locations in Europe.

900 data centers globally

The partnership allows PacketFabric customers to create private, secure, low latency hybrid cloud and backbone connectivity in minutes enabled through an API-based software-defined interconnection with Colt. Colt IQ Network currently spans over 29,000 on-net buildings and 900 data centers around the globe, and will also significantly increase PacketFabric’s advanced NaaS platform’s reach across Europe. It will also allow customers to benefit from an SDN experience. Jezzibell Gilmore, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, PacketFabric, said,

“When we looked at our European expansion plans, it was clear that Colt was the right strategic partner for PacketFabric. Not only is Colt an innovator and pioneer in connectivity services, but they lead the telecom industry in diversity and inclusion. As a women-founded start-up, we are passionate how Colt CEO Keri Gilder has been a champion for women in the telecom and tech industry, so this partnership is personally meaningful for me and my co-founder Anna Claiborne.”

See more Network/Internet News