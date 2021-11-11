On-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, PacketFabric announced the release of hourly billing data center interconnect backbone virtual circuits, at speeds up to 100Gbps across approximately 200 global points of presence. Its users will be able to create hourly backbone VCs on demand from the company’s portal and API. Users will also be able to dynamically provision burstable bandwidth on an hourly basis.

Migration, backup, and disaster recovery

PacketFabric’s new solution also provides flexibility and price-performance needed for one-time IT initiatives, which includes data center migrations, asymmetric data movements required by backup, and disaster recovery use cases. The IT teams will be able to automate bursting above term bandwidth rates up to port speeds and pay on an hourly basis.

Bandwidth bursting offers benefits to a variety of use cases across many industries, including transferring dailies in media and entertainment production, data-intensive updates to MRI and other healthcare systems. It also helps during quarterly or seasonal variations in IT demand for retail, financial, and hospitality companies. Anna Claiborne, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer of PacketFabric said,

“The cloud is what happens to traditional infrastructure when you automate and make it hyper-consumable. At PacketFabric, our mission is to turn the inflexible slog of getting premium-grade network connections into a rocket-fueled network multi-tool, just like interaction you expect from cloud providers. Hourly backbone VCs up to 100Gbps, deployed in minutes, are a first. This new capability is a significant step forward in pushing the networking industry towards the vision of true bandwidth on demand.”

See more Network/Internet News