Inphi and PacketFabric announced PacketFabric’s selection of Inphi COLORZ 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optics to increase network capacity between metro data center locations.

High-speed data movement interconnects company Inphi and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform PacketFabric are joining forces to increase network capacity. With up to 4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber, COLORZ enables PacketFabric to dramatically scale its private layer 2 networking platform. Inphi’s COLORZ 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optical platform leverages Silicon Photonics technology and enables DWDM connectivity directly into switch or router ports. COLORZ not only provides lower cost and lower power but also simplifies the operational complexity of adding DWDM network capacity by moving to IP over DWDM and removing transponders.

4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber

Lew Maggio, Director of Network Operations PacketFabric said,

“Our ability to deliver a cost-effective 100GbE metro Ethernet service hinges on quickly turning up underlying optical metro connectivity. The DWDM infrastructure modernization offered by COLORZ reduces our deployment time by over 60% for in metro capacity, allowing us to add terabytes of capacity in response to customer demands.”

Tomas Maj, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Optical Interconnect at Inphi said,