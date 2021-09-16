Global IT infrastructure services and solutions provider, Park Place Technologies introduced Uptime Partner Portal and Uptime Partner Program. Park Place Technologies’ new Channel offerings allow enterprise IT teams to maximize daily operations and create a seamless experience for their partners. These offerings also increase visibility, streamline operations and help deliver support with Park Place’s global service network.

Uptime Partner Portal

Park Place Technologies’ Uptime Partner Portal is a global digital platform that provides enterprise Channel partners various benefits, including:

Easy and fast deal registration with just a few pieces of key customer information

A robust on-demand library of co-brandable marketing assets

Access to quick-tip videos to guide clients through the main features of the portal

Dashboard functionality, allowing visual measurement of success against crucial KPIs

Comprehensive overviews of Park Place’s solutions and services, including ParkView Managed Services, Entuity Software and third-party maintenance support

The company is also implementing Uptime Partner Program, along with the Uptime Partner Portal launch. It comes with three tiers, Platinum, Gold, and Authorized Partner, which include a variety of marketing and sales support resources, co-selling opportunities, training, access to program investment dollars, as well as various other features.

The company also introduced the first Partner Specialization Track, the Network Management Specialist Partner. It certifies channel partners that sell and invest in training for Park Place’s Entuity and ParkView network monitoring and management solutions. It also allows partners to sell co-branded services for these products. Chris Adams, CEO of Park Place Technologies President said,

“This is the next step to building a world-class partner program and demonstrates our desire to invest in our partners’ success. Our channel offers us endless scale; and with a set of modern tools, we will be able to access that scale and help Park Place grow faster.”

