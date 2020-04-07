Pavlov Media continues its expansion with the new data center in Orlando, after the additions of 100 Gbps capacity from Chicago to Champaign, Ill. from Philadelphia to New York City; from Los Angeles to Phoenix; from Chicago, Ill. to Indianapolis; and from Indianapolis to Atlanta.

To provide faster connections around the country

Pavlov Media is one of the largest private providers of Internet and video services to off-campus student housing.

Mark Scifres, CEO, and Founder of Pavlov Media talked about the new data center, saying,

“We are excited to expand the options for high-speed and cost-effective global connectivity to Orlando and the surrounding area. The combination of the high capacity data center ecosystem at Orlando and our growing national footprint offers additional choices for customers and reflects our commitment to providing simply exceptional connections to users around the country.”

The company would offer much faster transport of content for end-users with the data center and 100 Gbps linkage to Pavlov Media’s national backbone.