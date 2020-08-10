PayPal launched the addition of Seller Protection. The updated coverage Seller Protection covers all eligible transactions, like physical objects, tickets, services or travel for free. It has three steps. First, if a buyer files a claim, or in case of a chargeback or a payment reversal, PayPal may place a temporary hold on the funds. Then, they will ask customers to provide information including proof of shipment or proof of delivery within the time frame communicated. It takes usually 7-10 days. Finally, the customer can access the money as soon as PayPal has ascertained that your transaction is eligible.

To protect transactions

According to PayPal’s terms, signature confirmation is required on purchases over $750 for intangible goods. PayPal aims to protect transactions via Seller Protection. In case of unauthorized transactions and items not received, Seller Protection can help the seller to get the full amount of the payment. It is important to note that the transaction must be eligible. In addition to this, PayPal’s Seller Protection program may also apply when a transaction is reversed because of a successful chargeback by a buyer or when a bank funded payment is reversed by the buyer’s bank.