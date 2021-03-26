IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, and Fraser Consulting LLC, an affiliate of Fraser Trebilcock co-brokered the sale of a block of Pennsylvania State University‘s IPv4 addresses. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Higher education institutions can now take any unused, potentially hidden space, in their possession to bring in dollars for scholarship funds, growth plans, or other projects.

Financial terms not disclosed

IPv4.Global is an IPv4 broker worldwide, having successfully monetized hundreds of millions of addresses to date for universities, local governments, and Fortune 500 companies among others. The company has completed more than 2,400 transactions. Jack Hazan, Executive Vice President, IPv4.Global, said,

“This is a great result for all the parties involved. The university will be able to put the sale proceeds to good use towards funding future projects, while the buyer will be able to continue the growth of its business. Joining forces with the Fraser firm also demonstrates how we can bring the appropriate expertise to help universities and other higher education institutions rationalize their assets.”

See more Network/Internet News