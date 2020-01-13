phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider, adds 6×7 Networks to its carrier-neutral data center in Phoenix, Arizona.

phoenixNAP announced the addition of 6×7 Networks to its carrier-neutral data center in Phoenix, Arizona. With this establishment, phoenixNAP’s clients can directly access 6×7 Networks’ encrypted Internet backbone, expanding their connectivity and security options.

Delivering high-quality IP transit services

6×7 Networks provides advanced security to organizations worldwide. With its presence in phoenixNAP’s data center, the company will be able to deliver high-quality IP transit services to a greater number of organizations and with enhanced stability. Located near the Phoenix metro area, phoenixNAP’s flagship data center is a strategic location for 6×7 Networks to access major domestic and global cross-connects.

“Our global carrier network has grown significantly over the last few years and we are excited 6×7 Networks is a part of that growth,” said Ian McClarty, president at phoenixNAP.

“Our clients and tenants now have an option to directly access 6×7 Networks’ encrypted Internet backbone and improve their network security. This is an important step for us as we continue to add new data protection options to our portfolio of services and solutions,” he added.

6×7 Networks will leverage its first Arizona PoP to further improve connectivity to its robust communication network. The additional connectivity point will further optimize latency in delivering services and applications worldwide, ensuring greater efficiency for 6×7 Networks’ clients. phoenixNAP’s data center network spans across six continents through 30 data centers and network PoPs, providing complete global coverage.

For businesses in Arizona and beyond, this collaboration brings a possibility to establish a more secure network, which is especially important for organizations operating under strict regulatory requirements. By ensuring encrypted data transfer and protected storage, businesses can ensure operability and business continuity.

Source: 1