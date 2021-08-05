Enterprise customers are being saddled with record length lead times for new equipment due to the industry-wide silicon shortage. While many are altering their plans or modifying their equipment strategies, Pica8 and Edgecore are offering a comprehensive open networking solution that can be a cost-effective alternative for any organization looking to expand their infrastructure portfolio today.

Assurance of complete integration and compliance

Legacy switch customers currently report 40-to-60-week delays from vendors such as Cisco and Arista. Open networking is proving to be an essential strategy alternative for any CIO/CTO’s infrastructure additions. Recent software advances in conjunction with readily available off-the-shelf switching hardware can provide a ready-to-deploy alternative for networking needs.

This delivers the assurance of complete integration and compliance with existing network infrastructures while avoiding current equipment delays that are projected until 2023. James Liao, Founder and CEO of Pica8 said,

“Pica8 networking software provides single-touch integration for enterprise networking functions. Our solutions are scalable from single-campus deployments to the largest networks typically serviced by a small handful of monolithic providers. Together with Edgecore, we provide an immediate solution to avoid the network equipment supply shortage.”

