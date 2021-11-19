Pica8 announced the appointment of Brad Bullington as Chief Executive Officer. Bullington’s addition further expands Pica8’s executive leadership team following the company’s recent close of a Series-C financing, raising more than $20M.

Extensive enterprise technology experience

This new capital will accelerate the company’s aggressive development and commercialization of products that provide enterprise customers a software alternative to costly, and complex hardware-first solutions from legacy providers Cisco, Juniper and Arista. Bullington succeeds James Liao, Pica8’s Founder who will continue as a key member of the executive team, transitioning to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Bullington joins Pica8 with extensive enterprise technology experience, both as an operating CEO and as a venture investor, with a strong track record of success building new markets and scaling a range of new technology platforms. During his tenure, including as CEO, at Bridgelux, Bullington drove aggressive revenue growth in four years. He led over $100M of capital formation and architected the successful execution of transformative technology development and go-to-market partnerships with global industry leaders, including Toshiba and Chevron on the path to an industry-leading exit.

Active investor, advisor, and board member

Previously, Bullington held a range of senior leadership roles in product, strategic marketing and corporate development at Seagate and Maxtor, driving significant paradigm shifts in the traditional data center through storage and compute virtualization. These technology and business model innovations evolved to enable the buildout and scaling of a broad range of both cloud, and edge-centric applications for global-scale enterprises.

Bullington is also an active investor, advisor, and board member for a range of venture-backed companies, including several delivering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), through Q6 Capital, which he co-founded.

Brad Bullington, CEO for Pica8 said,

“I am honored to join Pica8 as CEO to further drive and expand upon the market opportunity and success that the team has built. I look forward to our continued growth through expansion of our products, customer base and partnership positions as the global industry leader in enterprise networking software.”

