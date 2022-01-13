Fiber-based communications solutions provider, Zayo Group Holdings announced that the company has signed an agreement to acquire QOS Networks, SD-WAN and edge managed services provider from majority owner M/C Partners. QOS Networks is mostly known for its SD-WAN and global network management solutions designed for large enterprises.

AIops-driven network operations platform

QOS is focusing on delivering the full potential of SD-WAN by utilizing an AIops-driven network operations platform and proactive network management. QOS brand will join Zayo Group as a division and its CEO, Frank Cittadino will be appointed as SVP of Edge Services for Zayo.

With the acquisition, Zayo will combine its global fiber infrastructure reach with network services from QOS. M/C Partners, also a founding investor in Zayo, invested in QOS Networks in September 2020. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Frank Cittadino, CEO of QOS Networks said,

« As we begin our next phase of growth with Zayo, QOS Networks will continue to focus on driving highly automated SD-WAN solutions for enterprise customers. M/C Partners played a pivotal role in our growth and maturity in helping establish QOS Networks as a leading SDWAN service provider. Throughout our partnership with M/C Partners, Travis Keller and team stayed focused on enabling the management team while challenging us to drive the transformative solutions which was the support that drove QOS Networks to a great outcome. »

