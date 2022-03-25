Microsoft has updated its issue list with a recently found problem in Windows Server 2019. According to the announcement, the systems which have installed the KB009616 update released on January 25 are affected by DNS bugs. The company is providing the necessary guides and fixes for the related bug as well.

DNS stub zones fail to load

Microsoft explains the bug as it only affects Windows Server 2019 versions that are running DNS Server role. Because of the bug, DNS stub zones might not load correctly and cause DNS name resolution to fail. The company immediately published the temporary solution for it.

The problem caused by the KB009616 update can be solved by using the Known Issue Rollback solutions for Windows Server installations. By downloading, installing, and configuring the two special group policy KIRs below, Windows Server administrators get rid of the bug. Both of the policies must be installed and configured.

Download DNS Server fix for Windows Server 2019 – 1

Download DNS Server fix for Windows Server 2019 – 2

Known Issue Rollback solutions revert only non-security changes in updates. Microsoft has a detailed guide regarding using group policies to deploy known issue rollback, which can be found in the link below:

How to use group policy to deploy known issue rollback