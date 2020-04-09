maincubes announces it has added international network service provider RETN to its portfolio of network providers. First client for RETN’s IP transit services in the maincubes facility is a German managed services provider (MSP) from the Frankfurt area, efero GmbH. RETN’s Eurasian network includes more than 300 network Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and 15 offices located across Europe, Russia and CIS markets. The company has approximately 73,000KM of lit fiber available for the delivery of IP transit, Wavelengths, Ethernet/VPN, DDoS protection and other network connectivity services.

Third European data center

A third maincubes data center, maincubes FRA02, is currently planned for. Currently maincubes has its two large-scale facilities located at the Internet hubs of Frankfurt, Germany and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Antje Tauchmann, Head of Marketing at maincubes said,