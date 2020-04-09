maincubes announces it has added international network service provider RETN to its portfolio of network providers. First client for RETN’s IP transit services in the maincubes facility is a German managed services provider (MSP) from the Frankfurt area, efero GmbH. RETN’s Eurasian network includes more than 300 network Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and 15 offices located across Europe, Russia and CIS markets. The company has approximately 73,000KM of lit fiber available for the delivery of IP transit, Wavelengths, Ethernet/VPN, DDoS protection and other network connectivity services.
Third European data center
A third maincubes data center, maincubes FRA02, is currently planned for. Currently maincubes has its two large-scale facilities located at the Internet hubs of Frankfurt, Germany and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Antje Tauchmann, Head of Marketing at maincubes said,
“Located at the Internet hub of Frankfurt, our FRA01 data center offers an extensive choice of networks while we’re continuously adding new network providers based on evolving customer demand. As a colocation provider, we’re able to offer highly secured network interconnection and hybrid cloud enabling services to MSPs and CSPs like efero. We’re also very flexible. The moment efero asked us for enhanced network access into countries like Poland and Russia, we didn’t hesitate to facilitate them and recommended RETN to accommodate their network needs. RETN has a remarkably extensive network coverage in Eastern Europe, and with the launch of their TRANSKZ terrestrial cable system in 2019, RETN became the only network provider able to deliver IP transit services through a fully owned, high-capacity and redundant terrestrial network from Western Europe all the way to the Kazakhstan/China border.”
