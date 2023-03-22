Fasthosts, an England-based hosting provider, has published research regarding the richest domain names. The estimations of domain values were based on daily, monthly, and annual revenues, and the list has some interesting results. While Google and YouTube are placed at the top of the list as expected, Amazon, Apple, and many other domains by tech giants could not make it to the top 7. Weirdly, Yahoo is placed at 9th place, 2 ranks above Amazon.

Here is the top 7 richest domains list.

YouTube and Google

Estimated value: $102,650,332,250

Not really much of a surprise, topping the list in joint first is Google and YouTube; a little surprising given they’re both owned by Alphabet.

Anyone who has ever tried to watch a video on YouTube will know instantly where the vast majority of their revenue comes from advertising. That may be embedded adverts that interrupt your clips or sponsored videos. Given an estimated 3.7 million new videos are uploaded to YouTube every single day, amounting to around 271,330 hours of content, that’s a LOT of potential revenue coming in.

Advertising also makes up the majority of revenue for Google, while another chunk comes from Google Cloud, which offers infrastructure-related services, platforms, and other services such as Google Workspace for Gmail, Drive, Docs, etc.

Tmall

Estimated value: $59,325,166,125

Coming in at second place is the Chinese B2C marketplace Tmall, an offshoot of Taobao, which we’ll come onto later, worth around $59.3 billion, which is still huge considering being almost 50% less than our joint first place. Tmall charges its vendors to set up a store and charges a commission on the products sold. And with around 100 million active shoppers, that’s a lot of products moving around.

Facebook

Estimated value: $16,000,000,000

At number three social media giant Facebook sits, and how does Facebook make its money? You guessed it: digital advertising. Due to its enormous number of users -roughly 2.11 billion of them- advertisers big and small still consider Meta a great way to reach potential customers.

GQ

Estimated value: $12,000,000,000

Gentlemen’s Quarterly (GQ Magazine) comes in fourth place. While we weren’t shocked to hear that advertising accounts for a great deal of its revenue, we were pleasantly surprised to hear how well GQ is leveraging social media. Working similarly to influencers, GQ partners with brands for sponsored content, and will charge for advertisers to access its elite readers and their own social followings.

Baidu

Estimated value: $8,000,000,000

Chinese tech company Baidu comes in at around $8 billion in estimated value. Baidu makes its money through, you guessed it, advertising, and content subscription services, just like Netflix. They’ve also been looking into other avenues of revenue generation, such as autonomous driving and the cloud.

Sohu

Estimated value: $7,000,000,000

Chinese Internet company, Sohu, is valued at around $7 billion. Sohu, and its subsidiaries, make their money through advertising, a search engine service, and online multiplayer gaming, amongst many others.

Taobao

Estimated value: $5,500,000,000

Similar to Tmall, B2C Chinese marketplace Taobao is valued at more than $5 billion and in 2021 it was the eighth most visited website in the world. About 80% of Taobao’s revenue comes from charging its sellers for SEO-like advertising.