RTI Cables has selected Equinix to connect the new transpacific submarine cable system in Australia and Japan.

RTI selected Equinix IBX data centers to complete construction on several new high-fiber capacity cables that will land on Guam. There are two cable routes as Japan-Guam-Australia South Cable System (JGA South) connecting Sydney and Guam with termination into Equinix SY4 IBX in Sydney and with a branch to Australia’s Sunshine Coast and Japan-Guam-Australia North Cable System (JGA North) connecting Tokyo and Guam with termination into Equinix TY2 IBX in Tokyo.

Simplifying operations at a neutral location

Equinix has expertise in delivering and managing cable landing stations and its access to dense, rich ecosystems of networks, clouds, and financial and IT service providers. In addition to these advantages, the company operates over 200 data centers that provide a neutral landing point for submarine cable operators, reducing their costs and time to deploy by simplifying operations at a neutral location.

Russ Matulich, Chief Executive Officer, RTI cables, said about the partnership:

“JGA South’s initial design capacity of 36 Tbps empowers our customers with unrivaled scalability that will seamlessly interconnect Equinix’s campuses in Sydney and Tokyo. Content users of any size can now quickly connect to us across the campus, easily transmit their content over the fastest path between Sydney and Tokyo, and rest assured that their content is being delivered safely and securely.”

Source: 1