SSL and TLS certificates are essential since they encrypt all the incoming and outgoing data. They are critical for the websites where you need to put sensitive values such as credit card data or so. Since Russia is heavily sanctioned, they can’t renew the certificates; they leave the connections unencrypted.

Russia-based TLS certificates

The Russian certificates can be used on Chrome and Firefox by manually adding the root certificates

As a solution, Russia has created its own TLS certificate authority to give the websites required certificates. The domestic certificates will replace the foreign ones when revoked or expired. This way, they can keep the encrypted connections between the client and data-sensitive websites, such as banking.

The Russian-based TLS certificates need to be recognized and trusted by web browsers to work. As the sanctions go on, it looks like it will not happen for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari anytime soon. Only Yandex and Atom browsers currently recognize and trust the Russian TLS certificates; the government tells the citizens to use them. Some organizations have already started using the certificate, like Sberbank and Russian Central Bank.

It is also possible to manually add the Russian certificate into popular web browsers such as Firefox and Chrome. But there are concerns about this; the Russian government might want to abuse it with HTTPS traffic interception and man-in-the-middle attacks.