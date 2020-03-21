ScaleDesktop, launched by ScaleMatrix, is a managed virtual desktop solution that enables an organization’s internal and remote users to access corporate IT resources and productivity solutions on virtually any device, providing a seamless Windows Enterprise experience, with exceptional control, security, and true desktop performance from anywhere an internet connection is available. It also enables an organization’s internal and/or remote employees to enjoy a consistent enterprise experience from any device. Users will be able to access any installed application, regardless of performance requirements, and without concern for the capabilities of the remote device originating their session.
Increasing remote workforce
Chris Orlando, CEO of ScaleMatrix said,
“Managing application catalogs and a myriad of performance requirements for both internal and an increasingly remote workforce has become a critical priority for many IT departments around the world. Supporting disparate device platforms increases security risks and overloads IT departments, and in addition, traditional “remote” solutions face the age-old challenge of delivering the right user experience for various enterprise personas. ScaleDesktop addresses these issues by combining cutting-edge hardware and VDI infrastructure, multiple availability zones within ScaleMatrix facilities nationwide, and our 24/7/365 Support Operations Centers to ensure ready access to set-up and ongoing user support whenever needed. IT managers are able to deploy accounts for office and remote users alike, with the confidence that their users’ experience will not be compromised in any way, and without creating additional overhead for the IT department itself.”
