ScaleDesktop, launched by ScaleMatrix, is a managed virtual desktop solution that enables an organization’s internal and remote users to access corporate IT resources and productivity solutions on virtually any device, providing a seamless Windows Enterprise experience, with exceptional control, security, and true desktop performance from anywhere an internet connection is available. It also enables an organization’s internal and/or remote employees to enjoy a consistent enterprise experience from any device. Users will be able to access any installed application, regardless of performance requirements, and without concern for the capabilities of the remote device originating their session.

Increasing remote workforce

Chris Orlando, CEO of ScaleMatrix said,