Seaborn Networks announced that Seaborn is supporting EdgeUno and together they are enhancing their IP and Infrastructure Partnership to offer 90 days of free Internet connectivity across their respective Americas networks to non-profit and not-for-profit organizations, educational programs, state and municipal governments, public health care providers, and non-government organizations. The free internet connectivity provided by Seaborn and EdgeUno is offered during the next 90 days to help these qualifying organizations accelerate remote learning, work-from-home, governance, support, medicine, and research.

The 90-day free Internet connectivity is available within the EdgeUno-Seaborn partnership network, which includes the countries of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Peru. The 90-day free Internet connectivity has no obligation for the customer to extend beyond the free period.

Mehmet Akcin, CEO of EdgeUno said,

“Providing free Internet connectivity is our way of supporting communities in the Americas to quickly implement government-recommended social distancing guidelines. Access to high capacity Internet will hopefully help local, state and regional institutions in this challenging environment.”

Seaborn’s CEO Larry Schwartz said,

“By alleviating this particular financial constraint in the provision of IP, we hope to reduce the strain on these organizations to enable them to execute on their respective missions during this health crisis.”

