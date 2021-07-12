Seaborn, developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, selected Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology for Seaborn’s subsea network. With its deployment of Seaborn’s network, Infinera’s ICE6-powered solution will provide Seaborn with an architecture that can deliver 400 GbE services. These services cover the option for direct PoP-to-PoP transport.

Flexible spectrum

Infinera’s existing solutions help the expansion of Seaborn’s shared spectrum services in the Americas. It delivers flexible spectrum sharing services for both the core network and customer-specific applications.

Paul Cannon, Vice President of Network Development at Seaborn, said,

“Seaborn is delighted to be side by side with Infinera as our technology partner as we move the needle once again in service delivery capabilities for the Americas. With Infinera’s solutions, Seaborn can offer a fully integrated spectrum solution across our subsea networks, which is fundamental to delivering sustainable capacity solutions to our customers while also enabling our larger customers to benefit from end-to-end spectrum capabilities with the freedom to select hardware and platforms in their existing high-capacity PoP locations. Once Infinera’s ICE6 technology is deployed on our network this summer, Seaborn will be positioned to deliver industry-leading 400 GbE PoP-to-PoP services at distances over 10,000 km.”

Seaborn operates two high-capacity open cable systems, Seabras-1 and AMX-1, with connections between Brazil and the U.S. Infinera’s 800G solution enhances Seaborn’s network to deliver maximum capacity while reducing operating costs and delivering savings it can pass on to its customers.

Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales of Infinera, said,

“Seaborn’s ongoing commitment to Infinera’s solutions underscores the value our technology delivers to network operators globally. With Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution, Seaborn will continue to capitalize on the benefits of Infinera’s technology, providing its customers with access to cost-effective, high-performance, and high-capacity services.”

