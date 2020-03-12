The second release candidate for WordPress 5.4, which will be released on March 31 is now released, shortly after first release candidate has been released. According to WordPress’ post, RC2 addresses improvements to the new About page and 5 fixes for the following bugs and regressions:

Block Editor: Update WordPress Packages WordPress 5.4 RC 2

Bundled Themes: Twenty Twenty content font CSS selector is too important

REST API: Fix typo in disable-custom-gradients theme feature description

Block Editor: Fix visual regression in editor’s color picker

Bundled Themes: Calendar widget CSS fixes on various Bundled themes

WordPress 5.4 Field Guide

WordPress also announced that WordPress 5.4 Field Guide has been published, which details the major changes. Anyone who wants to test the release candidate, can download it or try the WordPress Beta Tester plugin to take a more detailed look into the newest version of the internet’s most popular content management system.