SIDN, working in tandem with the .nl registrars and other partners, got 4,340 fake webshops taken down, which are detected by new self-teaching tools.

SIDN is trying to get scams stopped as early as possible by scanning continuously .nl websites for characteristics associated with the fraud. Most of the websites that are taken down now were detected by new self- teaching tools developed by SIDN labs. These tools are mainly checking the domain registration time and the email address used for the registration. With more data gathered, the profiling characteristics are constantly refined and the toolset eventually teaches itself how to recognize fake ones.

Self-teaching toolset developed by SIDN Labs

Before taking down, webshops are flagged as suspicious and analyzed by SIDN personnel. 79.3% of the websites examined in September and December were confirmed as fakes. Thymen Wabeke, Research Engineer at SIDN Labs said,