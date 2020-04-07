Silicom, a provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, provides a business update considering the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Silicom’s operations. The company has taken steps, including work from home where possible, minimizing face-to-face meetings, and utilizing video conferences to protect its workforce all over the world.

Due to the global disruption caused by Coronavirus, management’s expectations for first-quarter revenues ending March 31, 2020, are $21-22 million. This shows approximately a 15% fall in earlier estimates, which were provided in late January. However, the company is still expecting that Q1/2020 will be profitable.

It is estimated that Silicom’s year-end net cash position amounted to $91 million. This will support enough working capital and significant financial flexibility to weather the current environment. At the same time, Silicom’s ongoing share buy-back program, which was announced in May 2019, rises up to $15 million in share repurchases.

Shaike Orbach, CEO of Silicom said,