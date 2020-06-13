StackPath joins the Streaming Video Alliance, a global group of companies in the online media service industry that are committed to working together to help build a better viewer experience at scale. According to the announcement, the company will actively participate in Alliance working groups and share insight and expertise with other industry leaders. As a Principal member, StackPath will bring edge delivery and edge computing expertise to the collaborative forum.
Experience that exceeds traditional broadcast
The Alliance is bringing the industry together to discuss the architecture, technology, and best practices required to scale online video and provide users with an experience that exceeds traditional broadcast. Nathan Huey, StackPath CMO said,
“We’re so excited to join the Alliance. StackPath CDN and Edge Delivery services incorporate Highwinds CDN technologies, and a huge factor in their development over the last nearly 20 years was the ever-evolving challenges to streaming media. We’ve been thrilled to build on that legacy as we explore with streamers and video tech providers ways to leverage actual compute power at the edge including virtual machines and containers. It’s going to be great collaborating with the Alliance on all the ways edge computing aligns to the needs online video industry.”
