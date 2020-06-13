StackPath joins the Streaming Video Alliance, a global group of companies in the online media service industry that are committed to working together to help build a better viewer experience at scale. According to the announcement, the company will actively participate in Alliance working groups and share insight and expertise with other industry leaders. As a Principal member, StackPath will bring edge delivery and edge computing expertise to the collaborative forum.

Experience that exceeds traditional broadcast

The Alliance is bringing the industry together to discuss the architecture, technology, and best practices required to scale online video and provide users with an experience that exceeds traditional broadcast. Nathan Huey, StackPath CMO said,