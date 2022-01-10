SpaceX’s Starlink users reported over a thousand reports stating that the service is down, starting at 9 a.m. EST on January 7th. The reports show that it was a global outage, and most of the reports came from Canada, the U.S., and European countries. When they tried to use the service, users saw a message that states that the area is experiencing intermittent service.

Global outage

The company didn’t make any official announcements on social media. Service has resumed normally for users after a 90-minute outage. The cause of the reason is still unknown. According to the reports online, some users who have their Dishy terminals rebooted could go back online sooner than the other users.

This is not the first time that the company is suffering a global outage. In August of 2021, the Starlink service also went down for approximately 90 minutes. The company didn’t make any announcements during that outage either.

