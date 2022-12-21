SpaceX’s internet service provider arm Starlink has reached 1 million active subscribers for the first time in its history.

In June of 2022, Starlink had approximately 500,000 subscribers according to Elon Musk’s announcement.

Some sources state that as a result of the fast growth, Starlink’s median download speeds have dropped in 2022.

SpaceX announced that Starlink has achieved an important milestone. Elon Musk’s internet service provider, Starlink now has more than 1 million active subscribers. The company is expected to end 2022 with approximately 1.1 million active subscribers.

In early June 2022, Elon Musk announced that the service provider had around 500,000 customers. This means that the company managed to double its user base within six months.

On the other hand, this growth speed might be too fast for the company’s infrastructure. According to Ookla’s report, Starlink speeds decreased in every country between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. According to Speedtest Intelligence, the median download speeds for Starlink fell across Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S., dropping between 9% and 54% during the period. Starlink still reached a median download speed of at least 60 Mbps in North America during Q2 2022.