Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), a provider of wireless infrastructure-as-a-service, is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three new executives to meet the demand of the company’s growth.

Three experienced leaders

The new hires include Andrew Chavez as senior vice president of sales and business development, Kevin Shea as senior vice president of project management and construction, and Megan Wesley as vice president of marketing. Backed by years of experience in client relationship management, project management, and marketing, these new executives will play a crucial role in further expanding the business and bringing the SVP experience to more enterprises and venues across the U.S.

Andrew Chavez

With over 25 years of leadership experience in the digital infrastructure industry, Andrew Chavez previously led the North American sales & marketing team for Extenet Systems, where he successfully delivered year-over-year growth while building a high-performing team that significantly increased the company’s valuation. He has also held an executive advisor position at Tupl and worked with Nokia, where he led the North American team responsible for signing the largest contract in the company’s history with T-Mobile. As senior vice president of sales and business development, Andrew will be responsible for driving SVP’s overall growth strategy while bringing his customer-centric approach to bridge the needs of venues, enterprises, and carrier partners alike.

Kevin Shea

Leveraging extensive experience in the R.F., technical construction, and operation management fields, Kevin Shea has served in a variety of leadership and management roles, most recently as the director of in-building solutions for USA Groups. In that role, he designed, delivered, and supported reliable wireless solutions for commercial carriers, public safety, and private communications networks. In his new role as senior vice president of project management and construction, Kevin will oversee all aspects of SVP’s service delivery, from solutions engineering to installation, testing, commissioning, and management. Possessing a powerful mix of technical expertise, leadership experience, and deep-seated industry connections, Kevin will be integral in transparently supporting SVP’s enterprise, venue, carrier, and other service provider partners.

Megan Wesley

With a unique combination of telecommunications marketing and commercial real estate experience, Megan Wesley, as vice president of marketing, will play a key role in helping new and existing customers understand SVP’s value not only as a provider of wireless infrastructure-as-a-service but also as a powerful partner in managing every aspect of in-building infrastructure deployment. She will be responsible for evangelizing SVP’s message to the broader market, helping carriers, venues and enterprises understand how SVP excels at delivering excellence, transparency, adaptability, and thoughtfulness at every step of the way. Before joining the team, Megan served as the vice president of account management and digital marketing at Jaymie Scotto & Associates, where she excelled at driving multi-touch marketing campaigns and thoughtful brand awareness strategies.

Justin Marron, CEO of Strategic Venue Partners, said,

« We are thrilled to welcome Andrew, Kevin, and Megan to our team. Together, these three experts will help us further develop these critical areas within SVP and amplify our unique offering as we position ourselves for continued growth ahead. SVP is comprised of extremely talented individuals that possess the right relationships, expertise and finesse, which reinforce our position for long-term success. Having the best people on our team means that we can continue to deliver the best experience to our customers and partners. »

The three new executives will be joining the SVP team on May 8-10.