Streaming Global has appointed Brandon Farley as its new SVP & Chief Revenue Officer. Farley has experience in leading disruptive technology companies including Adobe, SmartRoom, and EzGov.

Perfect fit for the CRO role

Prior to this, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer of FanBeat, a leading live-action sports gaming company. As CRO, Farley will create new strategies to expand into new markets. Moreover, he will be responsible for the performance, strategy and alignment of the sales, marketing, and business development departments within Streaming Global.

Brandon Farley, SVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Streaming Global, talked about his new role, saying,

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Streaming Global. The company has reinvented the way media will be delivered, and the value we can bring to customers will be unparalleled.”

According to Oesterreicher, Brandon is a perfect fit for the CRO role at Streaming Global. His experience and relationships in sports, media, and technology will their company achieve an aggressive growth trajectory. Streaming Global has reinvented the way live streaming and offers solutions for sports betting industries.