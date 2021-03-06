A metro dark fiber network provider in Northern California and Greater Atlanta, Bandwidth Infrastructure Group teaming up with the data center company, Switch Data Centers to provide dark fiber for a campus in Atlanta. The duo will drive diverse transport connectivity for customers to enjoy massive capacity in an exascale colocation environment.

Scalable, flexible network custom-built for data centers

Bandwidth IG’s dark fiber network provides a scalable, flexible network that is custom-built to meet the needs of data centers and enterprises. Two companies are creating a connectivity solution that meets the needs of HPC data center environments, including the advanced power and cooling needs. Jim Nolte, CEO, Bandwidth IG, said,

“Modern businesses require modern network infrastructure for tethering external data centers back to company headquarters or other critical locations where data is stored. While most of the networks out there are over 20 years old, our dark fiber networks are brand new and can easily meet the high standards of today’s digital enterprises.”

See more Network/Internet News